Police searching for gunman in gray Toyota who shot at driver in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a gunman who fired into a red Lexus Saturday afternoon in East Nashville.

Police say the shooter, described as a young slim male with dreads and wearing all black clothing, was riding in a gray Toyota Camry that followed the Lexus from the Popeye’s in the 3000 block of Gallatin Pike onto Leland Avenue and then onto Bronte Avenue.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Toyota then sped past the Lexus and stopped near the intersection of Bronte and Litton avenues. The gunman then got out, stood in front of the Lexus and pulled out a pistol from his waistband. The 58-year-old woman driving the Lexus drove past the gunman who then fired a shot into her Lexus, according to police.

The woman drove to a nearby East Nashville business where she called police. As of Sunday night, the woman is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Police believe the gunman was trying to rob her.

Anyone with information on the gray Toyota Camry or the people in it during the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.