Police searching for gunman who robbed Murfreesboro Pike MAPCO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify a gunman who robbed a MAPCO on Murfreesboro Pike early Monday morning.

Police say the gunman walked into the store located in the 500 block of Murfreesboro Pike at around 4 a.m. Monday. Once inside, he walked behind the counted, showed the clerk a gun and began putting cigarettes into a plastic bag. He fled the store in a silver Chrysler 300.

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.