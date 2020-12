GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are searching for a suspect who they say broke into Gallatin High School on Saturday night.

The suspect is described as a white male that at the time of the burglary was wearing a dark-colored Predators hat and an Adidas backpack.

If you have any information about this suspect, you’re asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.