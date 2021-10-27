Police searching for East Nashville credit card thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who stole a woman’s credit card out of her minivan on September 28.

Police say the theft happened in the 1900 block of Davidson Street. The suspect reportedly shattered the van’s window, stole the credit card and then spent around $1,000 in fraudulent charges on the card at the Inglewood Kroger.

A dark colored van may have picked him up, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.