Police searching for a suspect who stole checks from drop boxes

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Hendersonville are searching for a woman who they say stole checks from drop boxes at two Hendersonville businesses and cashed them under a stolen identity.

According to Hendersonville Police, the crime happened on January 6 and January 9. The suspect altered and deposited the checks into a fraudulent bank account. She then made several purchases at local stores and used several ATMs around the Nashville area.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you’re asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can also be submitted on the P3Tips Mobile App.