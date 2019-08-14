Police search for two apparent teens who stole car at gunpoint

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2018 blue Nissan Rogue SUV that was taken at gunpoint Monday evening.

According to police, two apparent teenagers pulled a gun on a 64-year-old woman as she pulled into her home on Aaronwood Drive.

The victim told police one of the teens pulled a pistol on her and demanded her belongings. When she told them she didn’t have anything on her, the two allegedly went to her Nissan Rogue with her purse inside, and drove away.

The car has a Tennessee license plate number 9L88R4.

Anyone who has information, call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.