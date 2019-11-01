Police search for suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for the suspect they say is involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured an officer Wednesday morning.

Zachary Lunn is wanted for allegedly running a red light and crashing into Sergeant Jason Pierpoint’s patrol car at Myatt Drive and State Route 45.

After the crash, police say Lunn got out of his pickup truck and ran away on foot.

Sgt. Pierpoint was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Anyone who sees Lunn should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.