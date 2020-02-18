Police search for suspect in East Nashville burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police said they’re looking for the person who broke into a home in the 1200 block of Chester Avenue in Nashville.

Police said it happened on February 15th. The suspect kicked in the back door to gain entry to the home. The suspect stole a television and jewelry.

Police said the burglar is an African American man who was wearing red sweat pants with a white stripe down the side. He was also wearing a jacket with a koala bear on the front and back and a Vanderbilt cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage