MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are trying to identify and locate a man accused of stealing electronics from a Walmart.

According to police, the man stole watches and iPads worth over $3,600 from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Police were not able to identify his getaway car as they say he parked far away from the store.

Anyone with information on this suspect, please call Murfreesboro Police at (629) 201-5611.