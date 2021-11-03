Police search for hooded suspect in connection with Walgreens robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of an East Nashville Walgreens Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gallatin Pike.

Police say a hooded suspect walked into the store and asked for cigarettes. The suspect then demanded the employee open the cash register and motioned to his waistband, implying he was armed.

The suspect then left the store on foot with the money he stole.

At this point, police say it is unclear if this robbery is linked to Saturday afternoon’s robbery of a Walgreens on South Gallatin Pike.

The man was wearing an orange sweatshirt, black and white striped track pants and a black beanie hat.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.