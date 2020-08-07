Police search for gunman in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the gunman who sped away from the scene of a shooting in North Nashville early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 4:15 a.m. to reports of a shooting on West H. Davis Drive off West Heiman Street.

When police arrived, they determined one male victim had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital, but investigators were unclear on the extent of his injuries.

Detectives said the gunman drove away from the scene after the shooting and had not been located.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.