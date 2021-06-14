Police searching for getaway van following shooting at Murfreesboro motel

Police are searching for a suspect who escaped in a 15-passenger van after a Sunday morning shooting at a Murfreesboro motel. PHOTO: Murfreesboro Police Department

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a suspect who escaped in a 15-passenger van after a Sunday morning shooting at a Murfreesboro motel.

According to police, an officer helped save the life of the 35-year-old victim by applying a tourniquet around his arm. In addition, the man was also shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were called to the Select Inn on Church Street just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Detectives are looking a 15-passenger Dodge 2500 van believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Criminal Investigations Division Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.