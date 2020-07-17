Police: Rutherford County office manager steals more than $22,000 from business

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County woman was arrested after being indicted on a theft charge following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, 53-year-old Eugenia Michelle Wesnofske was indicted by a grand jury on one count of theft over $10,000. She was arrested and booked into Rutherford County Jail on Friday.

Investigators say Wesnofske was working at an extermination company in Smyrna as an office manager between 2015 and 2019 and used the company’s credit cards and other accounts to make personal purchases, totaling more than $22,000.

