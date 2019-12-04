Police: Robbery suspect threatened Portland store clerk with MAC-10

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Portland Police are on the lookout for a brazen bandit who pointed a MAC-10 at a frightened store clerk and demanded all the money from the cash drawer.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday at the convenience store in the 1100 block of South Broadway.

Surveillance footage shows a man toting what police say appears to be a MAC-10, burst through the door and terrorize the clerk.

In the video, you can see the clerk was shocked, as he quickly raises his hands. The bandit pushed the weapon into the clerk’s side and led him around the counter.

From another angle, you see the masked bandit pointing the weapon at the frightened clerk demanding the store employee hand over the cash.

“Judging by some of what we saw in the video, it appears this was something he thought about and possibly scouted out the business,” said Lt. Jason Williams.

Police say some aspects of this robbery were calculated.

On video, you see the man come through a side fence. He hides in the shadows on the side of the building waiting for the parking lot to empty. After he enters the store, he robs the clerk and leaves in all of a minute.

As he sprints out the front door, a customer is parking, illuminating the suspect for just a moment.

Then the bandit runs for the fence, the same way he came.

“He is tall, thin, and he doesn’t appear to be entirely comfortable with the gun from what we see in the video. He appears to know what he is doing when it comes to the robbery part of it and it is pretty well-coordinated,” said

Police describe the bandit as a tall, thin, black man who was last seen wearing a pea coat and tight-fitting pants as he ran from the store. If anyone has any information, call Portland police.