HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex.

Police vehicles are lined up in the 600 block of Arbor Lake Blvd.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage