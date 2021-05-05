Body camera footage released after apparent ‘setup’ at Nashville home results in officer being shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released body camera footage from two officers who responded to a shooting incident in South Nashville that led to an officer being shot.

The intense moments captured on the officers’ cameras came after a 22-year-old suspect, identified as Salman Mohamed, shot officer Brian Sherman who was responding to the call at the house located on Sugarloaf Drive.

In the video, you can hear officers shouting at Mohamed, telling him to “drop the gun!”

During the encounter, police were trying to negotiate with Mohamed after he came out of the home armed with a rifle. As officers told him to put the gun down, a single shot can be heard.

Mohamed later took his own life in front of officers, according to police.

Officer Sherman was treated for injuries to his left arm at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; he has since been released and is recovering at home.