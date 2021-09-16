Police release video of downtown Franklin burglary suspects

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police have released surveillance video of the suspects wanted for breaking into three downtown businesses on September 10.

Police say the three businesses are Wilder Boutique, Frothy Monkey and the Juice Bar. The suspects are described as two men driving a dark-colored Honda with a spoiler on the back and paint damage on the front hood.

The suspects may have a connection to the Cleveland Park area of East Nashville, according to police.

There is a cash reward being offered for information on the two burglars.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.