Police: Registered sex offender arrested after walking through splash pad at Bicentennial Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a registered sex offender who they said was walking through a park Sunday near downtown Nashville.

Fifty-eight-year-old James Combs was arrested and charged with violating the sex offender registry.

According to a Metro police affidavit, an officer noticed Combs walking through a splash pad and picnic area at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Combs was booked into the Metro jail and charged with violating the state’s sex offender registry. His bond was set at $5,000.

