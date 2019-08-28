Police: Reckless Nashville driver crashes into pole with child in vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was charged with child endangerment after crashing into a telephone pole with a three-year-old girl in his vehicle, Metro police say.

According to an arrest report, an officer attempted to stop Adam Owens on Monday night because of his reckless driving in the area of Doverside Drive and Healy Drive.

An officer stated he observed Owens drive at a high rate of speed, run a red light, pass a vehicle in a non-passing lane, then drive through a stop sign. The officer activated his emergency equipment, but Owens refused to pull over and eventually slammed his vehicle into a telephone pole, police said.

Following the crash, officers said Owens exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Police checked the wrecked vehicle and said there were three people inside, including a three-year-old girl who was not properly restrained in a child seat.

Investigators identified Owens as the owner of the vehicle. They determined the vehicle’s registration expired in 2017 and Owens also had a suspended license.

Two of the three people that remained in the vehicle had minor injuries, police said.

Owens was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges including child endangerment, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

