State of emergency issued for Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson Counties after tornadoes
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Montessori of Franklin Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Police: Putnam Co. man arrested after found stealing copper wire in tornado-damaged area

Crime Tracker

Joshua Hayes

Joshua Hayes (Source: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for criminal trespassing in the area affected by Tuesday’s EF-4 tornado.

Around 7:26 a.m. Thursday, deputies and a THP officer working security in the tornado damage area arrested 35-year-old Joshua Hayes of Monterey, TN. Hayes was found collecting copper wiring from a home on Clemmons Road.

When investigators questioned Hayes why he was in the area after curfew, Hayes said he was “just trying to help people.”

Hayes was booked into jail on a $1,500 bond.


Nashville Tornado Coverage

