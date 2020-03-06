Police: Putnam Co. man arrested after found stealing copper wire in tornado-damaged area

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for criminal trespassing in the area affected by Tuesday’s EF-4 tornado.

Around 7:26 a.m. Thursday, deputies and a THP officer working security in the tornado damage area arrested 35-year-old Joshua Hayes of Monterey, TN. Hayes was found collecting copper wiring from a home on Clemmons Road.

When investigators questioned Hayes why he was in the area after curfew, Hayes said he was “just trying to help people.”

Hayes was booked into jail on a $1,500 bond.





