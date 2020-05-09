Police: Pressure cooker found in front of elementary school NOT a bomb

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A discarded pressure cooker found at the front entrance of Cason Lane Academy on Friday afternoon was deemed safe after the bomb squad was called in to investigate.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the staff at the school found the pressure cooker around 1 p.m. and called police. Murfreesboro Police and THP bomb squad investigated, inspecting the device and ruling it safe.

It is still unknown at this time how the pressure cooker ended up in front of the school.





