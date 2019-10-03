Police: Player beaten with bat during Antioch soccer match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of beating another man in front of his son during a soccer match in Antioch.

The charges against Deo Subba stem from an incident the night of August 21.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was playing soccer on a team with his son at a Metro park on Blue Hole Road. Subba was on the opposing team, the paperwork states.

The victim’s team was winning, so Subba reportedly started playing more aggressively.

When the victim asked Subba to calm down, calling it a “friendly game,” police said Subba walked to his car in the parking lot, grabbed an alumnium bat and beat the victim, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and bruised ribs.

Subba was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

