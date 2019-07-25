Police: Parolee suspected of burglaries in West Nashville arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a parolee suspected of multiple home and car burglaries in West Nashville has been arrested.

Police said 58-year-old Michael J. Weber is suspected of committing multiple burglaries in the Hillwood neighborhood.

On Wednesday, at 2:15 a.m. police said a woman, who wasn’t home but was alerted by her camera system, reported that a man had walked up to her front porch on Clematis Drive and tried to open the door before disappearing around back.

According to a release, a family member of the woman went to check on the home and found the back door forced open.

Police said after a long search for the suspect, Weber was found on foot near the corner of Newberry Road and Bresslyn Road. His gold 2016 Cadillac XTS was found parked nearby on Bresslyn Road.

Investigators say Webster was wearing garden gloves, black socks to cover his white shoes, a black shirt and pants, and a mask around his neck.

Webster was charged with one count of aggravated burglary, drug possession, criminal trespass, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Officials say Webster has a long criminal history in Davidson County dating back to 1979 with convictions for robbery, burglary, theft, assault, and receiving stolen property.

He registered as an ex-con for theft of property in 2014.

