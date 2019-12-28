Live Now
One sent to the hospital after stabbing on Woodland St. bridge

Woodland St Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a person was stabbed on Woodland Street bridge.

The victim, who is a person of interest for other crimes in North Nashville, was approached by a group on the bridge close to Gay Street and was stabbed twice, police said.

According to Metro, the victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the person who called 911 has since left the scene and they are trying to locate them.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

