Man shot during attempted robbery in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man suffered serious injuries after he was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery Sunday night in South Nashville.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to Welshwood Drive where they located the shooting victim.

According to investigators, a masked male in a red shirt had approached the victim and ordered him to hand over his belongings. At some point, the would-be robber shot the man and ran off, officers explained.

The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately released.

