Police on scene of standoff in Clarksville, residents asked to stay inside

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are trying to get a suspect to come out of a home.

According to police, officers received a call of a barricaded suspect at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is reportedly barricaded inside of a home in the 2700 block of Applemill Court.

Authorities have closed Cider Drive between Granny White Road and Gala Lane.

Police say the situation is isolated to one home, but residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes if possible, until the situation is resolved.