Police: North Nashville shooting victim not cooperating with investigators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in North Nashville late Wednesday night.

Police said a 49-year-old man called 911 just before 11 p.m. to report he had been shot four times and was lying in the street on 15th Avenue North near Cecilia Street.

The victim was located and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries, officers explained. He was taken into surgery and listed as “stable,” as of Thursday morning.

When detectives questioned the victim, they said he refused provide any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

