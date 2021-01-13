Police: No other arrests expected in Nashville nurse murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have now been charged in relation to Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman’s December murder.

Two people, Devaunte Hill and James Cowan, face criminal homicide charges. Cowan’s girlfriend was also charged with accessory after the fact for harboring him after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kaufman was killed heading to work at St. Thomas on December 3 when she was shot driving along I-440.

Hill was arrested from his Nashville apartment after a tip came in revealing his location. Both Cowan and Hill have violent criminal histories.

“Hopefully this will be something where he’s put away for a long time,” MNPD Detective Chris Dickerson said about Cowan’s arrest Tuesday night.

During an interview on Wednesday Dickerson said Kaufman’s family is glad to have both suspects behind bars.

“We are certain that they do know each other. They are in constant communication with each other before the homicide. That was done with cell phone analysis,” Dickerson said.

That data found through cell phones led police to not only Cowan’s involvement, but his location along I-440 the night of Kaufman’s murder.

Metro Police issued a warrant for Cowan’s arrest earlier this month, but after more than a week detectives were able to capture him on Tuesday.

“They went to an apartment complex in South Nashville in the Hickory Hollow area. Ms. Carter was driving the car and she backed into a parking space. And when she backed in law enforcement teams converged on the car,” MNPD Spokesperson Don Aaron said.

Dimeneshia Carter, Cowan’s girlfriend, was driving a rental car that also contained two guns, 100 rounds of ammo, drugs and cash when detectives searched the vehicle. Charges relating to those items are being processed.

“She was harboring him, she was providing transportation to him, she did not come to the authorities to tell us where he was,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said at this time no other arrests are expected in this case.

No motive has been determined at this time. Neither suspect has been identified as the shooter, according to MNPD.