Police, neighbors react after man fired shots from balcony of Hendersonville apartment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man is behind bars after he allegedly fired shots from his apartment balcony after an argument at the complex pool.

Police say it all happened at around 9 p.m. Thursday evening, that’s when calls began pouring into the 911 dispatch center.

911 Call: “I just heard multiple gunshots going off. I just heard four or five gunshots and people arguing by the pool.”

Hendersonville police the swarmed the complex, sending patrol units and flex officers.

After talking to witnesses, police quickly took Tyler Gardner, 27, into custody. Police say he was obviously intoxicated.

“He was under the influence and not willing to speak to us at the time,” Det. Sgt. Neal Harris said.

It’s unclear how many shots the 27-year-old allegedly fired from his Glock handgun, but as of Friday morning detectives are still collecting shell casings from other parts of the apartment complex.

“He was yelling and firing shots after just being asked to leave the pool. We had people out there really scared about what was going to happen,” Harris said.

Police say Gardner was intoxicated and was saying and acting inappropriately around families with children.

After words were spoken and tempers started to flare, residents asked Gardner to leave.

That’s when police say he went back to his apartment.

“Any time you are in a high density area and someone is firing a gun multiple times, no matter the direction it can put a lot of people in danger. Thankfully nobody was injured,” Harris said.

A woman who lives in the same section as Gardner heard the gunshots and also called 911.

She didn’t want to use her name, but told News 2 she had an odd interaction with Gardner just before the shooting started.

“He was following me. He lives up there,” she said pointing to the other side of the breezeway. “He was going into his house. He is at his door and he sees me and he’s like ‘hey hey hey.’ And I wave and I’m busy and he started following me, and I said I am busy right now. And he is like ‘you don’t have to be mean about it.'”

The woman continued, “All I can think is, ‘what if I stopped to talk to him and he got mad at me?’ I could’ve been shot.”

The woman told News 2 Gardner told her he moved recently from California. She said he recently knocked on her door and asked for rolling papers. When she said she doesn’t smoke, he returned with his guitar and began playing loudly outside her door.

Gardner is in the Sumner County Jail and is charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon. Bond was set at $65,000. He’s scheduled to be in court on July 28th.