Police need the public’s help identifying ‘peeping tom’ in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself as he looked into a home.

According to police, the man was seen looking into the home on 4th Avenue North while a 40-year-old woman was inside Thursday morning. He was apparently exposing himself as well, police said.

Authorities believe the man is the same person who was seen looking into the window of the woman’s home in June, July and September.

Anyone recognizing the man from the attached surveillance videos and still image is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.