Police need help identifying three suspects accused of vandalizing school cars

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police need help identifying three suspects caught on camera vandalizing several cars that belong to an elementary school.

According to Smyrna Police, three people approached the parked cars just before 6 p.m. on February 15. The van and Nissan belonged to John Coleman Elementary School’s headstart program.

They were seen on video taking pictures inside the van, and at some point, the windshield shattered and they ran away, police said.

A short time later, police said they came back. Both cars were discovered with broken windshields.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case, call (615) 267-5012 or email kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.