Police need help identifying driver involved in shooting investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police need help identifying a driver and suspect involved in a shooting investigation.

Investigators say two people came from Warren County to sell home audio systems from the back of an SUV.

After stopping at the Shell gas station on Shelby Avenue, they were approached by two people in a black Dodge Challenger who asked if they could exchange narcotics for electronics, police said.

According to Metro, the people in the Challenger said another gentleman was interested and asked the sellers to follow them to an apartment complex on Lenore Street.

The sellers told police they thought an older man was going to steal the electronics, so they closed the trunk and tried to leave.

That’s when police say shots were fired and the 27-year-old victim was hit in the abdomen.

The sellers drove back to the Exxon where they called for help. Police say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking for the driver of the Challenger described as a man with a bun who was wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

If you recognize the driver or have information on the shooting call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.