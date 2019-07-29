Police: Nashville teen admits to firing shots before crashing car during chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a 17-year-old, two other teens and two adults after shots were fired from a car before it crashed during a police chase.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, police heard gunshots near Haywood Lane and then saw a car race by, a release stated.

After a short pursuit, police said the car crashed and the driver and passengers tried to flee on foot.

According to Metro police, the 17-year-old driver admitted to shooting a gun, then taking off and fleeing from police.

Police said that juvenile was also arrested in February for possession of a handgun.

A stolen handgun and shell casings were found in the car, police said.

Juan Vargas, 20, and Rolando Araujo-Arzate, 19, were arrested and charged with evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Two other teens, ages 15 and 17, were in the car and each charged with evading arrest and curfew violation.

