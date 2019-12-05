Police: Nashville man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with kidnapping and assault after an incident in Antioch Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to the 7400 block of Maggie Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Metro police said 19-year-old Christopher Jimenez claimed he and the victim were just arguing but the victim said things escalated.

She said when she tried grabbing her keys to leave, Jimenez pushed her and choked her twice by putting his hands around her neck.

The report states that officers could see the visible scratch marks on the front of her neck.

Jimenez is now charged with aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault-strangulation, and for violating the order of protection.

His bond was set at a total of $110,000.

