Police: Nashville man exposed himself to child on FaceTime call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 59-year-old Nashville man is accused of exposing himself to a child.

The man being charged in this case is Ralph William Blunt.

According to an affidavit, around mid-October he exposed his genitals to a juvenile under the age of 13 and asked for the same thing from the victim.

Blunt was talking to the victim on FaceTime when he’s accused of saying, “I showed you mine, now show me yours.”

Police say the victim took a screenshot of the video and told an adult relative.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Surveillance and Investigative Support Unit examined the phone for diagnostic and forensic evidence.

In the same screenshot, the report says you could see a portion of the victim’s face, head, and hair and the victim confirmed being in the screenshot.

Forensic evidence from the cell phone also shows the screenshot was taken at the approximate time of the call on FaceTime.

Blunt is facing two Solicitation of Minor charges for displaying sex acts to a minor and inducing sexual activity by a minor.

He remains in jail under $75,000 bond.

