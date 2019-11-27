Police: Nashville man chases woman on interstate, causes wreck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 32-year-old Nashville man has been charged after he reportedly chased a woman on the interstate, rear-ended her vehicle and sent it into a barrier.

According to an affidavit, Christopher Flinn has a child with the victim.

Police responded to a vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 96.6 on Nov. 17.

The report states Flinn called the victim several times asking if it was her vehicle that he saw on the highway with its blinkers on and she said no.

He then sped up and hit the drivers side of her vehicle with his Mustang, according to Metro police.

When she pulled over on the shoulder, Flinn stopped in traffic and tried getting out of his car while saying he wanted to kill the victim and her passenger, according to an arrest report.

She tried getting back on the road and Flinn is accused of driving after her, hit her car twice and causing her to crash into the barrier.

Flinn reportedly sped off and the victim and passenger were taken to the hospital because of their injuries.

Warrants were served Tuesday and Flinn faces several charges including two counts of aggravated assault with serious injuries.

He has since bonded out of jail.

