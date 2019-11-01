1  of  4
Closings
Police: Nashville man charged after gunshot into ground injures 3 people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged after Metro police said he fired a gun into the ground and injured three people.

According to an affidavit, this stems from an incident a little over a month ago when officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 11th Avenue South.

Police said 35-year-old Jason Rucker fired a gun towards the ground during a dispute with his neighbors.

Investigators say the projectile then fragmented hitting three victims in their legs.

One of those victims had to get medical treatment.

A 9-millimeter cartridge casing was recovered from the scene and police say the incident was captured on nearby MDHA cameras.

Rucker is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond is $50,000.

