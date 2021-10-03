Police: Nashville hotel valet shot in leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A valet employee at the Hutton Hotel was shot in the leg early Saturday morning by a suspected car burglar.

Metro Police said the valet employee witnessed two men on bikes enter the hotel’s parking garage and notified hotel security.

A security employee entered the garage, was threatened by one of the men, and had a gun pulled on him.

The two men left the parking garage and began shooting at the hotel valet worker.

The 31-year-old valet worker was struck in the right leg amid the gunfire and is recovering from non-critical wounds.

An armed security guard at a nearby parking lot heard the gunfire and saw the shooting suspect flee the scene.

Police said that is when the armed suspect on the bike began to open fire on this security guard. The security guard fired back but isn’t sure if he wounded the gunman.

A surveillance photo was released, and police are asking anyone who has information on this crime to call Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.