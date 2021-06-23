Police: Nashville carjacking suspect robbed clerk at gunpoint in Wilson County

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A carjacking suspect is jailed after Metro police said he also robbed a store at gunpoint in Wilson County.

According to Metro police, back on November 26, 2018, officers were called to the Dollar General on Hobson Pike in Antioch.

A man told them a suspect later identified as LaVonta Blanch pointed a gun at him and robbed him stating, “Come up with everything, if you don’t, I’ll kill you.”

The man handed over cash, his phone, money, and the keys to the silver Nissan Altima he was driving.

According to the arrest affidavit following that car jacking, Blanch went to another Dollar General in Wilson county where he robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

He was caught a short time later while evading deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in that same vehicle he’s accused of stealing in Antioch.

Metro detectives interviewed Blanch in Wilson County where he admitted to the car jacking.

He was booked charged with car jacking in Nashville on Tuesday.