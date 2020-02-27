Police: Naked man locks himself inside tanning room at South Nashville gym

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of trespassing multiple times over the last week at a Planet Fitness in South Nashville returned completely nude on Wednesday afternoon, a police report alleges.

An arrest warrant states Daniel Reiff was not wearing any clothing when he entered the 24-hour gym on Murfreesboro Pike near Una Antioch Pike. The report explains the 29-year-old walked past the front counter, then went into the tanning room, where he locked himself inside.

An employee told police that Reiff was not a member of the gym and had been trespassing for several days.

When investigators questioned Reiff, they said he claimed his pants had ripped several blocks away and he decided to go to the gym. They added that he appeared to be intoxicated.

Reiff was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday evening on charges including indecent exposure, public intoxication and criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $1,000.

