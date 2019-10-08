Police: Naked man with metal rod goes door-to-door in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man wearing no clothes and believed to be carrying a metal rod caused a commotion Tuesday morning at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Metro police responded to the Southern Hills Condos on Wallace Road for a possible break-in.

According to an arrest warrant, the caller reported seeing a naked man banging on both the front and back doors of an apartment while holding a metal rod. The unit was reportedly vacant.

When officers arrived, they said they found the man, identified as Robert Neilson, at the back door of another apartment with a plastic broomstick handle. Police have not said if they located the metal rod.

Neilson was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250.

