Police: Naked, drunk man found wandering in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man has been charged with public indecency after officers said they found him wandering a heavily-traveled road in Donelson while naked.

According to an arrest warrant, police patrolling the area of Lebanon Pike near McGavock Pike came across a nude man sometime early Tuesday morning.

The paperwork states the man was “unable to maintain balance” and “his speech was slurred.” When officers questioned him, they said he claimed he had been drinking a few hours earlier.

The man, identified in court documents as Jason Givens was arrested and booked into the Metro jail around 3 a.m. Tuesday on multiple charges, including public indecency, criminal impersonation and public intoxication. His bond was set at $2,750.

