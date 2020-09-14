Police: Murfreesboro nail salon worker accused of sexual battery against customer

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro nail salon technician was arrested after a customer accused him of a sex crime during a home appointment on September 6.

According to police, 39-year-old Nam Dinh was taken into custody on September 11 for a sexual battery charge.

Police say a 37-year-old client booked a home appointment for a manicure and pedicure with Dinh, who worked at Nails So Happy on Lascassas Pike. The victim said Dinh allegedly tried to kiss her and touch her inappropriately. The victim said she had scheduled previous in-home appointments with Dinh during the COVID-19 shut down and had no issues.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Special Victims Unit reports the victim knew Dinh as “John” and she was able to pick him out of a photo line-up.

Dinh was released from jail after posting a $3,500 bond. He is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on September 28.