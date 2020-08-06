Police: Mt. Juliet woman mad about car wash vacuum waves gun at juvenile employee

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman shoved a juvenile employee at a Mt. Juliet car wash and waved a gun around after workers refused to turn on their vacuums at closing time, an arrest warrant alleges.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mister Car Wash on North Mt. Juliet Road, north of I-40.

A warrant states Jessica Simpson, 35, confronted two employees about the business’ vacuums being cut off. One of the employees reportedly told Simpson they were closing, so they were not able to turn on the equipment.

The paperwork alleges Simpson “became very hostile, using profanity and threatening the employees,” while refusing to leave. At one point, police said Simpson shoved a juvenile employee, then reached into her vehicle and waved her holstered gun around.

After the incident, police said Simpson drove away, heading south on North Mt. Juliet Road, where she was stopped by officers on the other side of the interstate.

Police said Simpson denied pulling a gun, but surveillance video showed her waving the weapon around prior to driving off. A gun was located under the passenger seat of her vehicle during a search, officers explained.

Simpson was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. She was booked into the Wilson County jail and later released on bond.