Police: Mom leaves sleeping children in East Nashville apartment, goes to McDonald’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old woman who left her four sleeping children alone in an East Nashville apartment claimed she wanted to get McDonald’s but did not want to wake the kids, a Metro police report alleges.

Officers responded Wednesday night to a complaint of children running through the buildings and parking lots at Village Place Apartments on Oak Valley Drive. The caller stated the four children, ages one to five, were also seen getting into an unlocked car and playing dangerously close to traffic.

When police arrived at the complex, they observed the one-year-old had a soiled diaper and no clothing, an arrest report states.

The mother of the children was identified by investigators as Quintara Coleman. Police said the 24-year-old’s mother contacted her to let her know that officers were there, so she returned home.

Quintara Coleman (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When Coleman was questioned, detectives said she told them the children were sleeping, so she went to McDonald’s.

Coleman was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on four counts of child endangerment. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

