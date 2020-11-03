Police: Man, woman arrested for two armed robberies in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro have arrested a man and a woman accused of robbing two businesses at gunpoint.

According to the police department, 43-year-old John Harris and 25-year-old Samira Bostic are accused of robbing a clerk at the Boost Mobile store on Memorial Blvd. on Friday, October 30. Harris and Bostic were in the store for about an hour before the robbery, posing as customers shopping for phones.

They left and told the clerk they would be back to make a purchase. Instead, they returned and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The two are also accused of robbing the Mapco in the 1300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sunday, October 25. In this incident, Harris pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Both Harris and Bostic were taken into custody without incident at the Safari Inn on Monday night. They are currently facing two counts of aggravated robbery and are being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Harris is also facing a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Bond was set at $28,000 for Harris and $18,000 for Bostic.

Harris is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on January 7, while Bostic is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, November 4.