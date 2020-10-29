Police: Man woken from nap threatens worker with knife outside Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man pulled a knife and threatened to kill a downtown Nashville employee because he was angry that worker woke him from a nap, an arrest warrant alleges.

Nicholas Newhart, 38, was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Metro jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A warrant states an employee of Nashville Downtown Partnership noticed Newhart sleeping in front of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on Broadway early that morning. He told police he attempted to wake Newhart to ask him to leave the property.

The police report alleges Newhart eventually woke up, then pulled out a knife and told the employee he was going to kill him.

As the worker called police, Newhart walked away, according to officers. He was tracked down a short distance away, where police said they found a knife in his pocket.

Newhart remained jailed Thursday morning on a $30,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro jail.