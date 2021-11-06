Police: Man with 9 outstanding warrants arrested in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man who had nine outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

Police say their aviation unit followed 30-year-old Dandre Riley after he fled from police during a traffic stop Friday night. Riley was driving a 2010 Audi Q7 and drove from 26th Avenue North until he stopped on Hickory Hills Boulevard in Whites Creek.

Officers were able to block Riley’s car at an apartment complex and take him into custody.

Riley handed officers a fake driver’s license, but the Audi registration provided officers with his correct identity.

Riley was booked on his nine outstanding warrants, including four felony probation violations and two aggravated assault charges. He is also charged with identity theft, false identification and evading arrest for Friday’s incident, according to police.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.