Police: Man wanted on aggravated assault, evading arrest charges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are searching for a man after he fled from an officer Saturday morning.

Police say at around 9:30 a.m. an officer on routine patrol saw a man he knew who had warrants on file. The officer saw the man getting into a car in front of a home in the 1000 block of Swift Drive and pulled over to try and make contact with the man.

As the officer was getting out of his car, the man put his car in reverse and jumped the curb. He then put the car in drive, rammed the front of the officer’s patrol car and then sped away.

The officer was not injured.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Donald Ennis. He is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds. Ennis also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Following Saturday’s incident, Ennis has warrants on file for aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.