Police: Man wanted in fatal Edgehill shooting turns himself in

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced a man wanted in connection to a fatal Edgehill shooting turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.  

On Monday, police issued a murder warrant for 24-year-old Isahia Gooch following a deadly shooting outside of a short-term rental unit on 11th Avenue South.  

On February 9, officers were called to the rental where they found 19-year-old Jamarien Douglass fatally shot outside

According to police, at least 13 people from outside Nashville attended a party at the property. The party was held on the night of February 8 and carried over to the next morning. Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. 

Gooch turned himself into the Downtown Detention Center and is being held without bond pending a hearing on a charge of criminal homicide. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories