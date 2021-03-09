Police: Man wanted in fatal Edgehill shooting turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced a man wanted in connection to a fatal Edgehill shooting turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, police issued a murder warrant for 24-year-old Isahia Gooch following a deadly shooting outside of a short-term rental unit on 11th Avenue South.

On February 9, officers were called to the rental where they found 19-year-old Jamarien Douglass fatally shot outside.

According to police, at least 13 people from outside Nashville attended a party at the property. The party was held on the night of February 8 and carried over to the next morning. Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m.

Gooch turned himself into the Downtown Detention Center and is being held without bond pending a hearing on a charge of criminal homicide.